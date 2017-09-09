Staples Footballers Shutout Bridgeport 52-0



In their season opener tonight, the Staples football Wreckers shutout Bridgeport Central 52-0 at home. Pictured is senior running back Harris Levi (10) scoring one of his four touchdowns. Next up is Wilton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Wilton. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com

