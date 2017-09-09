Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, September 08, 2017

Staples Footballers Shutout Bridgeport 52-0

WestportNow.com Image
In their season opener tonight, the Staples football Wreckers shutout Bridgeport Central 52-0 at home. Pictured is senior running back Harris Levi (10) scoring one of his four touchdowns. Next up is Wilton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Wilton. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com

 

Posted 09/08/17 at 09:18 PM  Permalink



