Staples Footballers Shutout Bridgeport 52-0

Friday, September 08, 2017
In their season opener tonight, the Staples football Wreckers shutout Bridgeport Central 52-0 at home. Pictured is senior running back Harris Levi (10) scoring one of his four touchdowns. Next up is Wilton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Wilton. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com
