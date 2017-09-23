Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Staples Footballers Crush Brien McMahon 44-7

Staples Footballers Crush Brien McMahon 44-7
Staples senior quarterback Daniel Thompson moves the ball forward today in the Wreckers 44-7 FCIAC victory over Brien McMahon at Norwalk. Staples improved to 3-0 on the season and next hosts Ridgefield at its homecoming on Friday, Oct. 6. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/23/17 at 03:55 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy