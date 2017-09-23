Staples Footballers Crush Brien McMahon 44-7



Staples senior quarterback Daniel Thompson moves the ball forward today in the Wreckers 44-7 FCIAC victory over Brien McMahon at Norwalk. Staples improved to 3-0 on the season and next hosts Ridgefield at its homecoming on Friday, Oct. 6. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com

