Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Staples Boys X-Country Victorious

The Staples’ Boys Cross Country team today swept a home meet with wins over Wilton, Stamford and St. Josephs. The team finished eight runners ahead of the first finishers from the other teams. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

