Staples Boys X-Country Demonstrates Deep Strength



The Staples Boy’s Cross-Country team today demonstrated why they are showing up in national rankings this season with a dominant performance at the 37th Stratton Brook Invitational in Simsbury. The seven members of the varsity team all placed in the top 15 of the 73-person field. Staples seniors Will Landowne, Ben Seiple, and Christian Myers led the way taking second, third, and fourth place respectively. In a sport in which the low score wins, the Staples varsity team took the title, scoring 30 points to the 77 points of second place Bristol Central. The JV team’s dominance was even greater, with the team taking first through seventh place in the 193-runner field. The team will be gearing up for next week where they will have their first competition against other nationally ranked teams. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

