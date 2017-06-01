Staples Boys Track & Field Capture Class LL Championship

Thursday, June 01, 2017
The Staples High School Boys Track and Field team today won the 2017 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Class LL championship at Willowbrook Park in New Britain. The Wreckers edged defending champion Danbury in a close final margin of 81 points to 78.50. Zakeer Ahmad led a 1-2 finish in the 1600m run with teammate William Landowne as they finished in 4:18.44 and 4:19.63 respectively. It was the third Staples Boys team title in the CIAC Class LL. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
