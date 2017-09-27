Staples Boys Soccer Stuns Unbeaten Norwalk 1-0

Timmy Liles scored in the fifth minute and his Staples boys soccer teammates made the goal stand up, shutting out unbeaten Norwalk 1-0 today in front of a large home crowd at Loeffler Field.



Will Birch, Timmy Liles, Matt Engler, Chris Martenson and Patricio Perez Elorza celebrate Liles’ goal today as the Wreckers beat Norwalk 1-0. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

Will Birch, Timmy Liles, Matt Engler, Chris Martenson and Patricio Perez Elorza celebrate Liles’ goal today as the Wreckers beat Norwalk 1-0. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Coupled with Staples’ 1-0 defeat of reigning FCIAC co-champ Greenwich two days earlier, it was an excellent 48 hours for the Westporters.

Liles’ goal began with an outlet from keeper Ry Cohen. Anton Mahr skimmed it forward. The senior midfielder did the rest, finishing smartly from just inside the box.

Staples pressured strongly all game. Will Birch and Matt Engler ran the midfield, with strong flank play from Patricio Perez Elorza and Vaughan Sealey. Behind them, Chris Martenson, Ryan Fincher, Nick Ambrose and Callum Wisher defended stoutly.

“It’s been quite a week,” said head coach Dan Woog. “The weather’s been hot; we’ve faced two very strong teams, and we’ve been able to play our game. My hat is off to our guys. They’ve done a ton of work.”

Staples — now 4-2-2 — is off until Tuesday. They face Brien McMahon at 6:30 p.m., away.