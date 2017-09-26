Staples Boys Soccer Stops Greenwich



Vaughan Sealey’s rocket shot in the 19th minute lifted the Staples boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory today at a packed Loeffler Field. The junior’s goal was the difference in a gutsy match. Goalkeeper Ry Cohen made several key saves; defenders Chris Martenson and Ryan Fincher anchored the defense, while Matt Engler, Will Birch, Patricio Perez Elorza, Anton Mahr and Timmy Liles helped control midfield and jump-start attacks. (Birch and Liles are shown in the photo, double-teaming Greenwich.) The Wreckers —now 3-2-2 – host undefeated Norwalk on Wednesday, at 4 p.m. Alan Frost for WestportNow.com