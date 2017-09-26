Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, September 25, 2017

Staples Boys Soccer Stops Greenwich

Vaughan Sealey’s rocket shot in the 19th minute lifted the Staples boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory today at a packed Loeffler Field. The junior’s goal was the difference in a gutsy match. Goalkeeper Ry Cohen made several key saves; defenders Chris Martenson and Ryan Fincher anchored the defense, while Matt Engler, Will Birch, Patricio Perez Elorza, Anton Mahr and Timmy Liles helped control midfield and jump-start attacks. (Birch and Liles are shown in the photo, double-teaming Greenwich.) The Wreckers —now 3-2-2 – host undefeated Norwalk on Wednesday, at 4 p.m.  Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

