Staples Boys Soccer Opens With Shutout

Friday, September 08, 2017
The Staples boys soccer team treated a large home crowd to a 3-0 shutout over Trinity Catholic today. Timmy Liles, Sam Liles and Matt Engler all scored, and Anton Mahr tallied three assists. Pictured is Vaughan Sealey battling a Crusader defender. The 1-0-0 Wreckers head to Danbury on Monday for a key FCIAC matchup. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com
