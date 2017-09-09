Staples Boys Soccer Opens With Shutout



The Staples boys soccer team treated a large home crowd to a 3-0 shutout over Trinity Catholic today. Timmy Liles, Sam Liles and Matt Engler all scored, and Anton Mahr tallied three assists. Pictured is Vaughan Sealey battling a Crusader defender. The 1-0-0 Wreckers head to Danbury on Monday for a key FCIAC matchup. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

