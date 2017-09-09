Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Friday, September 08, 2017

Staples Boys Soccer Opens With Shutout

WestportNow.com Image
The Staples boys soccer team treated a large home crowd to a 3-0 shutout over Trinity Catholic today.  Timmy Liles, Sam Liles and Matt Engler all scored, and Anton Mahr tallied three assists. Pictured is Vaughan Sealey battling a Crusader defender. The 1-0-0 Wreckers head to Danbury on Monday for a key FCIAC matchup. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

