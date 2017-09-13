Staples Boys Soccer Earns Epic 3-3 Tie

Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Down 3-0 to Fairfield Warde at halftime, the Staples boys soccer team today battled back to earn a 3-3 draw. Timmy Liles netted the first goal two minutes after intermission. Patricio Perez Elorza added two more. The come-from-behind draw was keyed by strong pressure from Azam Plummer, Tadeo Messenger and Anton Mahr, the midfield work of Steven Frost and Matt Engler, and defenders Chris Martenson, Callum Wisher and Nick Ambrose (shown in photo). Staples hosts Wilton this Saturday at noon at Loeffler Field. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com
