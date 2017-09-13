Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Staples Boys Soccer Earns Epic 3-3 Tie

Down 3-0 to Fairfield Warde at halftime, the Staples boys soccer team today battled back to earn a 3-3 draw. Timmy Liles netted the first goal two minutes after intermission. Patricio Perez Elorza added two more. The come-from-behind draw was keyed by strong pressure from Azam Plummer, Tadeo Messenger and Anton Mahr, the midfield work of Steven Frost and Matt Engler, and defenders Chris Martenson, Callum Wisher and Nick Ambrose (shown in photo). Staples hosts Wilton this Saturday at noon at Loeffler Field. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

