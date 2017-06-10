Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Staples Baseball Wins Class LL Championship

The Staples High School varsity baseball team today defeated Amity 5-1 to win the CIAC Class LL championship for the first time in school history.

WestportNow.com Image
Teammates mob Staples pitcher Chad Knight (l) at the end of today’s game. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

The game was played at Palmer Field in Middletown.

Sophomore Chad Knight, known to Westporters as member of the 2013 Little League World Series team, went the distance, allowing Amity five hits and contributing a two-run homer.

The Amity Spartans were a four-time defending champion. Click HERE for the final out call and video by WWPT-FM.

Staples was making its fourth appearance in a state championship game.

The Wreckers won in 2001 and were runners-up in 1979 and 2015.

       Share

Posted 06/10/17 at 02:17 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Finally a Good Beach Day