Staples Baseball Wins Class LL Championship

Saturday, June 10, 2017
The Staples High School varsity baseball team today defeated Amity 5-1 to win the CIAC Class LL championship for the first time in school history.
The game was played at Palmer Field in Middletown.
Sophomore Chad Knight, known to Westporters as member of the 2013 Little League World Series team, went the distance, allowing Amity five hits and contributing a two-run homer.
The Amity Spartans were a four-time defending champion. Click HERE for the final out call and video by WWPT-FM.
Staples was making its fourth appearance in a state championship game.
The Wreckers won in 2001 and were runners-up in 1979 and 2015.
