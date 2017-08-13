Standing Against Hate in Westport

Sunday, August 13, 2017
Several dozen person gathered on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center today to say that hate has no place here following the white supremacist rally that turned deadly Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. “We are obligated to show our children and the nation that we will not tolerate hatred,” an announcement of the rally said. “What is happening in Charlottesville is not acceptable.” The Westport event was one of numerous rallies and vigils in Connecticut pulled together overnight by local activist groups in West Hartford, Wethersfield, Middletown, Bridgeport, and New Haven, among others. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) John Hartwell for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/13/17 at 01:21 PM Permalink
