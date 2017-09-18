Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, September 18, 2017

Stairway to Veterans Green Closer to Reality

Work neared completion today of a pedestrian stairway to Westport’s Veterans Green from Main Street. It is part of a $237,270 sidewalk improvement project that offers pedestrian access to Veterans Green. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Posted 09/18/17 at 04:17 PM



