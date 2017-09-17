Stage Star Brenda Lewis, 96

Stage star Brenda Lewis died Sept. 16 in her Prospect Road home in Westport. She was 96.



Brenda Lewis: longtime Westport resident. Contributed photo Brenda Lewis: longtime Westport resident.

Her death was reported by The New York Times and confirmed by her son Michael Asen.

She was best known for starring as alcoholic Birdie Hubbard in the original operatic adaptation of Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes” titled “Regina,” at New York City Opera and on Broadway, as well as her role in “Lizzie Borden” by Jack Beeson.

She was a regular performer with The New York City Opera and the Metropolitan Opera performing in such productions as “Die Fledermaus” and “Carmen.”

As reported by The Times, in an interview with Opera News in 1999, Lewis recalled her Met debut, an occasion so auspicious that for the first time in her career she chose — briefly — to take the stage wearing her contact lenses.

“I didn’t want to just walk into something,” she explained, though it was a decision she soon came to regret.

“At the end of the first act, I realized I couldn’t stand it,” she continued. “I was petrified when I walked out there and saw that hall — and those lights, and that orchestra, and that son of a bitch with the baton! I knew I could not get through the rest of the night with my contacts in.”

She removed them the moment she came offstage and never wore them in performance again.

Her first marriage, to Simon Asen, a violist and conductor, ended in divorce. Her second husband, Benjamin Cooper, an electronics engineer and manufacturer, died in 1991.

Her survivors include two sons, Leo Asen and Michael Asen, from her first marriage; a daughter, Edith Cooper, from her second marriage; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

A service will be held at Congregation Beth El in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

______

The family provided the following obituary:

Brenda Cooper (Brenda Lewis), 96, died Sept. 16 at home in Westport, engaging, entertaining and brimming with brio and intelligence to the end.

Born Birdie Solomon and raised in Sunbury, Pennsylvania in a close-knit family, she remembers being bowled over by a local performance of St. Matthew’s Passion when she was 13, inspiring a fearless and wide-ranging operatic career.

Her roles extended from Salome, Carmen and Musetta at the Metropolitan Opera to the title role in her friend Marc Blitzstein’s “Regina” at New York City Opera and on Broadway in the late 40s and 50s.

She toured widely with the Met in the U.S. and abroad, braving McCarthy-era picketers at times, and in 1965, performed the title role of Lizzie Borden at New York City Opera, a production broadcast nationally on public TV.

She twice sang, to Leonard Bernstein’s accompaniment, on TV shows he hosted, starred in the “Song of Norway” at Jones Beach, performed on Broadway and in cabaret and wowed Vienna audiences with German-language star turns in “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Kiss Me Kate.”

In the early 1970s, she branched into producing and directing at the New Haven Opera Company.

She had a deep-rooted engagement with current events nurtured at her childhood dinner table, and kept her sharp-witted analytical intelligence honed through close-knit daily reads of The New York TImes.

Brenda was predeceased by her husband Benjamin and is survived by children Leo Asen (Cindy), Michael Asen (Joan) and Edie Cooper (Jed); four very loving grandchildren and a new great-granddaughter. The family is grateful to Beverly Zeruthi for her extraordinary care.

______

See the full New York Times obituary HERE.