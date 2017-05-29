Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, May 29, 2017

SRO for Memorial Day Ceremony

WestportNow.com Image
It was standing room only today for the Westport Memorial Day ceremony at Town Hall. The one-hour event was substituted for the annual Memorial Day parade, which was canceled because of rain. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 05/29/17 at 11:15 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy