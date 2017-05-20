Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Sprucing Up Compo

Westporters Michelle Cardello (l) and Kristin Purcell were among the board members of the Compo Beach Improvement Association today who replaced contents of the plant barrels on Soundview Drive and the surrounding area. “Every year we place fresh plants in the barrels and take care of them throughout the season as well as other flowers and plants such as the Compo Gardens at the entrance to the beach entrance,” said Cardello. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

