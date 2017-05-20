Sprucing Up Compo



Westporters Michelle Cardello (l) and Kristin Purcell were among the board members of the Compo Beach Improvement Association today who replaced contents of the plant barrels on Soundview Drive and the surrounding area. “Every year we place fresh plants in the barrels and take care of them throughout the season as well as other flowers and plants such as the Compo Gardens at the entrance to the beach entrance,” said Cardello. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

