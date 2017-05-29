Sports Writing Legend Frank Deford, 78

Monday, May 29, 2017
Sports writing legend Frank Deford, a longtime former Westporter, died Sunday at his Key West, Florida home. He was 78. He had been treated recently for pneumonia, said his wife, Carol Deford, who said she did not know the exact cause of death. Deford is pictured giving a talk last June at the Westport Library. He was a 39-year Westport resident before moving to Manhattan in June 2013. He was the author of 20 books, an NPR “Morning Edition” commentator, and the man the San Francisco Chronicle dubbed “the Sinatra of sportswriting.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
