Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Spencer Platt Documents Westport Protest for World

The Westport protest rally Sunday night against the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord is getting international attention thanks to Westport native and award-winning photographer Spencer Platt (pictured in action on Sunday).  Platt, a 1989 Staples High School graduate, said he drove his motorcycle from his Brooklyn home to cover the protest in his hometown. His images, syndicated by Getty Images, appeared in newspapers and on websites around the world soon afterward. (See examples HERE and HERE and HERE.) One of the rally organizers was Darcy Hicks, sister of Platt’s longtime friend and fellow award-winning native Westport photographer Tyler Hicks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

