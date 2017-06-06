Spencer Platt Documents Westport Protest for World

Tuesday, June 06, 2017
The Westport protest rally Sunday night against the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord is getting international attention thanks to Westport native and award-winning photographer Spencer Platt (pictured in action on Sunday). Platt, a 1989 Staples High School graduate, said he drove his motorcycle from his Brooklyn home to cover the protest in his hometown. His images, syndicated by Getty Images, appeared in newspapers and on websites around the world soon afterward. (See examples HERE and HERE and HERE.) One of the rally organizers was Darcy Hicks, sister of Platt’s longtime friend and fellow award-winning native Westport photographer Tyler Hicks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 06/06/17 at 11:45 AM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Tuesday, June 6, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East