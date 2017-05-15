Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, May 15, 2017

Special Weather Statement: Strong Winds Into Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a special statement about strong winds in the Westport area into evening.

It said northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH can be expected this afternoon.

The strong winds may blow down limbs and small trees, and make the driving of high profile vehicles difficult at times, the Weather Service said.

