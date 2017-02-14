Special Valentine’s Day at Westport Florist

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Tina Ahlberg, manager of Westport Florist, 1 Treadwell Ave., today shows off a compact Valentine’s Day floral arrangement. “Our most popular items today were roses and compact floral arrangements like this one,” she said. She said Valentine’s Day is the second busiest day of the year for the store with only Mother’s Day weekend busier. Added Ahlberg: this is an extra special celebration for the store because this month marks the second anniversary of its opening at the intersection of Saugatuck and Riverside Avenues. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/14/17 at 03:45 PM
