Special Memory



Concours d’Caffeine co-organizer Bill Scheffler today poses with his 1960 Jaguar MK IV. Scheffler said his former Concours colleague, the late John Shuck, was building this antique for a rally at the time he died. Afterward Scheffler purchased the antique. Shuck’s daughter, Cindi said, “Our good friend Bill finished the job.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

