Saturday, May 13, 2017

Special Delivery for Food Pantries

WestportNow.com Image
The “Fill a Bag—Help Feed Families” collection was underway today in Westport for donated food items for local nonprofit food pantries.The mailbox at 88 Compo Road South was among the many mailboxes seen around Westport with attached plastic bags containing nonperishable food items to be collected by letter carriers for delivery to local food banks or pantries. All donated food benefits Homes with Hope food pantry at the Gillespie Center, the Westport Woman’s Club food closet, and the Weston Food Pantry. For residents who missed participating in the one-day campaign, they are reminded that filled bags can be delivered to any of the participating organizations. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

