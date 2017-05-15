Special Delivery for Food Pantries

Saturday, May 13, 2017
The “Fill a Bag—Help Feed Families” collection was underway today in Westport for donated food items for local nonprofit food pantries.The mailbox at 88 Compo Road South was among the many mailboxes seen around Westport with attached plastic bags containing nonperishable food items to be collected by letter carriers for delivery to local food banks or pantries. All donated food benefits Homes with Hope food pantry at the Gillespie Center, the Westport Woman’s Club food closet, and the Weston Food Pantry. For residents who missed participating in the one-day campaign, they are reminded that filled bags can be delivered to any of the participating organizations. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/13/17 at 12:55 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Uninjured, Missing Kayaker Comes Ashore
Previous entry: Rough Surf
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East