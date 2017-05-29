Special Day

Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, May 29, 2017

Westporter Ann Beers was among veterans taking part in today’s Westport Town Hall Memorial Day ceremony. Not only did she mark Memorial Day, but she also celebrated her 93rd birthday. Beers served in the Navy as a pharmacist’s mate during World War II,  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

