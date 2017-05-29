Special Day

Monday, May 29, 2017
Westporter Ann Beers was among veterans taking part in today’s Westport Town Hall Memorial Day ceremony. Not only did she mark Memorial Day, but she also celebrated her 93rd birthday. Beers served in the Navy as a pharmacist’s mate during World War II, (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/29/17 at 11:40 AM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: A Town Hall Tribute to Grand Marshal
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East