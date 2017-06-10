‘Sox, Rods & Rock ‘n Roll’ Benefit for Al’s Angels

Friday, June 09, 2017
Westport-based Al’s Angels charity tonight held a “Sox, Rods & Rock ‘n Roll” benefit at Dragone Classic Motorcars, 176 Post Road West. Al DiGuido, founder of Al’s Angels, posed with Westporter Suzy Bessett, who performed Peggy Lee- and Sam Cooke-inspired songs of the era. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
