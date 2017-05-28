Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, May 28, 2017

South Beach Scene

WestportNow.com Image
A scene at South Beach at Westport’s Compo Beach. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/28/17 at 10:39 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Showing the Colors