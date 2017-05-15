Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, May 15, 2017

Sorting Through Donations

Members of the Westport Woman’s Club sort through donations collected Saturday by Westport letter carriers of nonperishable food items for the club’s food closet. Other recipients of the food drive included the Homes with Hope food pantry at the Gillespie Center, and the Weston Food Pantry. Contributed photo

