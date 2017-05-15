Sorting Through Donations

Monday, May 15, 2017
Members of the Westport Woman’s Club sort through donations collected Saturday by Westport letter carriers of nonperishable food items for the club’s food closet. Other recipients of the food drive included the Homes with Hope food pantry at the Gillespie Center, and the Weston Food Pantry. Contributed photo
