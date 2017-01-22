Sonya M. Clark, 85

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Sonya Morrison Clark, of Sarasota, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Dec. 6 after a long, valiant battle with vascular dementia. She was 85.
She was born Dec. 22, 1930, her father’s birthday, in Bay Shore, New York to Frederick Morrison and Sadie Morrison, Sonny graduated from Syracuse University.
She and one other woman were the first females to be elected to the university chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, national professional accounting fraternity. As a CPA, she worked with her father in a public accounting practice.
She later became a manager at the Coopers Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) New York City office and traveled extensively as one of their expatriate tax specialists. Sonny developed a private practice in Westport and continued that practice when she relocated to Sarasota.
She was a petite, feisty lady. Once you met her, you did not forget her. She thrived on challenges, loved opera, jazz, traveling, sailing, swimming, running, biking, gardening and was an omnivorous reader.
She is survived by her sister, Marcia Rutberg (Sidney), nieces and nephews and her loyal friend, Diana Goodsell. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Franklin Clark.
No memorial service is planned as per Sonya’s request. In lieu of flowers, friends may send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association , Jewish Federation of Sarasota- Manatee, Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota or a charity of choice.
