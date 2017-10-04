Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Solidarity With Las Vegas Victims

WestportNow.com Image
Clergy and members of the public gathered on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center today to show solidarity with the people of Las Vegas and to mourn the victims of the Las Vegas shootings. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 10/04/17 at 09:01 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy