Sold Out Encore Screening of ‘The High School That Rocked’

Saturday, August 26, 2017
There was a sold out encore screening today of “The High School That Rocked” documentary at the Westport Historical Society in partnership with Westport Cinema Initiative. The documentary, original shown at Staples High School on July 15, showcases the classic rock legends that performed at Staples during the 1970s, including the Doors, Cream and the Yardbirds. The screening was followed by a talk with the film’s producer Fred Cantor and local filmmaker Douglas Tirola. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/26/17 at 08:30 PM Permalink
