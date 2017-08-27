Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Saturday, August 26, 2017

Sold Out Encore Screening of ‘The High School That Rocked’

There was a sold out encore screening today of “The High School That Rocked” documentary at the Westport Historical Society in partnership with Westport Cinema Initiative.  The documentary, original shown at Staples High School on July 15, showcases the classic rock legends that performed at Staples during the 1970s, including the Doors, Cream and the Yardbirds. The screening was followed by a talk with the film’s producer Fred Cantor and local filmmaker Douglas Tirola. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

