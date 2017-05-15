Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Soft Opening for Bistro du Soleil

WestportNow.com Image
Friends and family tonight attend a soft opening of the newest addition to the Saugatuck restaurant scene. Bistro du Soleil, located at 615 Riverside Ave. The restaurant, featuring a French-Mediterranean menu with a Latin twist, will open to the public on Thursday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

