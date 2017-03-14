Volunteer Dog Walkers Needed

Saturday, September 21, 2013
The Connecticut Humane Society in Westport (455 Post Road East, 203-227-4137) is in need of help from the Westport community. Volunteer Dog Walkers are needed at the shelter for regular once-a-week / 2 hour block schedules to make sure the dogs get out for play time. If interested, please stop by or call the Connecticut Humane Society. Thank-You.
Posted 09/21/13 at 08:16 PM
Comments
