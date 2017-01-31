Snow Brings Early Dismissals, Rash of Accidents

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Late morning snow flurries caused a rash of accidents around Westport today as Westport schools dismissed early due to the weather.
No serious injuries were reported in the accidents, including ones on Main Street near Richmondville Avenue, Weston Road at St. George Place and near the Merritt Parkway, and Kings Highway North at Wilton Road.
State Police reported numerous accidents on the Merritt Parkway.
Westport schools joined other area schools in dismissing early, beginning at 12:15 p.m. with Staples High School.
The snow, heavy at times, began falling at about 11 a.m., but by shortly before noon was very light.
However, because of the cold—temperatures in the upper 20s—the snow stuck to untreated roadways, lawns, and woodlands.
At one point, a police officer described Main Street as “a sheet of ice.”
Posted 01/31/17 at 11:43 AM
Comments
