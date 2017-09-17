Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Smoke From Saugatuck Ave. Fire Widely Seen

WestportNow.com ImageSmoke from a house fire at 298 Saugatuck Ave. today could be widely seen from shore areas. This view is from Harbor Road at Saugatuck Shores. The smoke was also visible to hundreds at the LobsterFest at Compo Beach. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Geoff Kneisel for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/16/17 at 03:45 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy