Friday, June 02, 2017

Smash and Run on Soundview Drive

One of the planters intended as a traffic calming device to slow down drivers on Westport’s Soundview Drive at Compo Beach was smashed today by a hit and run driver. “It was actually pushed for 20 feet before the driver noticed and then sped off,” said resident Matt Finkle. “This planter could just have easily been a baby carriage. Please use this as a reminder for everyone to please drive slow in the beach area.” He said the Compo Beach Improvement Association put out the planters two weeks ago,  and they are “real wood and very expensive” to replace. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Matt Finkle for WestportNow.com

