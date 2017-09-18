Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, September 18, 2017

Small Whitecaps at Compo

WestportNow.com Image
There were small whitecaps at Westport’s Compo Beach at low tide at about 6 p.m. today as Tropical Storm Jose moved up far off the coast. The low tide revealed a shoe left behind. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 09/18/17 at 06:09 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy