SLOBS Donates to Bridgeport Foundation



The Staples High School Service League of Boys (SLOBS) tonight presented a check to Jimeale Hede, founder of the Brighter Lives for Kids Foundation, which aims to provide opportunities and experiences to children in Bridgeport. She spoke to the group tonight about the foundation, which was also the recipient of a SLOBS donation of school supplies made possible by a recent Ping-Pong and basketball fundraiser. SLOBS is the largest club at Staples and seeks to strengthen parent-son relationships and promote leadership development through community service activities. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

