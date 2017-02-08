Sleds Going Fast at Crossroads

Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A. J. Izzo, owner of Crossroads Hardware, 345 Main St., said demand for snow-related items was heavy today in anticipation of the forecasted snowstorm. “Our big three today were shovels, ice melt and sleds,” he said. “For some reason sleds sold faster this time than in prior storm forecasts. We’ve only got a few left now.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/08/17 at 04:02 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Snow Total Raised to 8 to 12 Inches
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy