Sky Watching for the Eclipse



Hundreds of persons descended on Westport’s Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Lane today for a glimpse of the eclipse. Among them were Aiden Schachter (back), 11, Logan Penske (l), 8, and Rebecca Schachter, 8. Though Westporters were not able to view the total solar eclipse, they were able to to see about a 70 percent one. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

