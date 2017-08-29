Sixth Annual Slice of Saugatuck Set for Saturday, Sept. 9

The sixth annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival—designed to showcase historic section of Westport from the V-shaped intersection of Saugatuck and Riverside avenues to Railroad Place—is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 5 p.m.



Food of all kinds is available at the festival. A vendor served up samples at last year’s event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

And this year, the event has grown to have 54 area business participating, says Matthew Mandell, Slice creator and executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce (WWCC), which sponsors the event.

“Each year over 2,000 people have come to see what Westport’s Saugatuck section has to offer by going door to door and sampling all the restaurants, merchants and activities that this mom and pop driven area has created,” Mandell said.

According to Mandell, those who “walk the slice” will have the opportunity to sample 31 different foods, plus visit 23 merchants “who will be opening up their doors and welcoming attendees to try out their wares and see what they have.”

For children, activities will include an obstacle course, bouncy houses, a giant slide, balloon bender, and a Maker Faire area put together by Remarkable Steam, he said.

In addition, bands are scheduled to perform at six locations. According to Mandell, they include: Outside Chance; Mill River Band; Silver Steel; Jon Saxon Band Suzanne Sheridan; and the School of Rock.

“There will also be Dance and Tai Kwan Do demonstrations,” he said.

Also includes will be two beer gardens, “with wine as well,” Mandell said on Bridge Square and Railroad Place, “which will allow adult eventgoers to enjoy a cold one and watch the bands,” Mandell said.

Cost is $15 per adult with a two for $25 option, and for children under 13, $5. Tickets go on sale the day of the event and are cash only.

According to Mandell, last year the WWCC donated $4,500 raised from the event to the Gillespie Center’s food pantry, “for a total now of $18,500 from proceeds from the festivals, with the goal this year to surpass the $20,000 mark with ease.”

For further information, visit http://www.westportwestonchamber.com/saugatuck.