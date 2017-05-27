‘Signs of Compassion’ Opens at Library



Westport artist Miggs Burroughs tonight addresses guests at a Westport Library reception marking the opening of his photo exhibit “Signs of Compassion” in the Great Hall. It is the last major art exhibit in the library before renovations are completed in 2019, and celebrates the end of Burroughs’ one-year term as artist-in-residence. The exhibit is a tribute to a poem about compassion by Emily Dickinson, expressed word by word in American Sign Language, as portrayed in 30 lenticular (animated) images of members of the community. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

