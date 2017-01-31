Sign Installation Within Reach

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Today’s snow did not stop installation of a new Design Within Reach sign on the former U.S. Post Office building at 54 Post Road East. As first reported by WestportNow last June (see WestportNow June 8, 2016) the building is the new Westport home of the furniture retailer. It was occupied until a year ago by the Post 54 Restaurant. There was no word on the opening date for the retailer, which formerly leased space on Elm Street. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 01/31/17 at 04:43 PM
