Sidewalk Repair Progresses on Post Road East



The sidewalk and curb replacement project, part of the Downtown Improvement Initiative, has expanded to Post Road East. It runs from the Tiffany store, 40 Post Road East, to the former site of Max’s Art Supplies, at No. 68. According to site supervisor, Don Ruttkamp of Norwalk-based G&S, the sidewalk was demolished, the sewer line expanded, and new curb boxes installed for the water line. G&S owner Greg Garrett said the project will be completed in about two weeks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

