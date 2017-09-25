Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, September 25, 2017

Sidewalk Repair Progresses on Post Road East

WestportNow.com Image
The sidewalk and curb replacement project, part of the Downtown Improvement Initiative, has expanded to Post Road East. It runs from the Tiffany store, 40 Post Road East, to the former site of Max’s Art Supplies, at No. 68. According to site supervisor, Don Ruttkamp of Norwalk-based G&S, the sidewalk was demolished, the sewer line expanded, and new curb boxes installed for the water line. G&S owner Greg Garrett said the project will be completed in about two weeks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/25/17 at 04:14 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy