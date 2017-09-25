Sidewalk Repair Progresses on Post Road East

Monday, September 25, 2017
The sidewalk and curb replacement project, part of the Downtown Improvement Initiative, has expanded to Post Road East. It runs from the Tiffany store, 40 Post Road East, to the former site of Max’s Art Supplies, at No. 68. According to site supervisor, Don Ruttkamp of Norwalk-based G&S, the sidewalk was demolished, the sewer line expanded, and new curb boxes installed for the water line. G&S owner Greg Garrett said the project will be completed in about two weeks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/25/17 at 04:14 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: High-Speed Rail Information Meeting Set for Monday
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East