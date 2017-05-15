Shred Team

Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Despite a steady rain, today’s ninth annual Westport Community Shred Day took place at 180 Bayberry Lane at the Westport Weston Health District. Helping out again were members of the Staples High School League of Boys (SLOBs.) The program ran from 9 a.m. to noon. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

