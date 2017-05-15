Shred Team

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Despite a steady rain, today’s ninth annual Westport Community Shred Day took place at 180 Bayberry Lane at the Westport Weston Health District. Helping out again were members of the Staples High School League of Boys (SLOBs.) The program ran from 9 a.m. to noon. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 05/13/17 at 11:57 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Victoria Wallace, 54
Previous entry: Paper Hand Off
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East