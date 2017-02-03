Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Sunrise Rotary Food Drive to benefit Homes with Hope, February 4, 2017, Stop n Shop, 8am to 6pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, February 02, 2017

Showing Off New Proposal for Save the Children Site

WestportNow.com Image
Westport architect Roger Ferris tonight shows the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) a rendering of a building contrmplated for the former Save the Children site at 54 Wilton Road. The P&Z was hearing a request for a text amendment by developer David Waldman and associates for the site. (See WestportNow Jan. 30, 2017)  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo from Westport Town Television

       Share

Posted 02/02/17 at 10:05 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Friday, February 3, 2017

Previous entry: State Orders Probe of Special Ed System That ‘Sounds … Broken’

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC