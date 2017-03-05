Showing Off His Find

Sunday, March 05, 2017
Westporter Larry Aasen today purchased a book of political quotations at the Westport Library book sale. “I’m a political junkie,” he said. Aasen’s wife, Martha, has been a longtime member of the library’s Board of Trustees. The sale continues until noon Tuesday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/05/17 at 02:16 PM
