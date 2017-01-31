Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Shelton Man Pleads Guilty to Westport Bank Robbery

A 47-year-old Shelton man has waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court in connection with the robbery last June of a Westport Chase Bank and three other Chase branches.

WestportNow.com Image
The Chase Bank, 184 Main St., after a robbery there on June 2, 2017). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly announced Scott Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and admitted to robbing the Chase Bank at 184 Main St. in Westport on June 2 as well as Chase branches in Milford, Norwalk, and Stratford in subsequent weeks.

During each of the robberies, Taylor handed a teller a note demanding cash, and told the teller that he had a gun.

The Westport robbery owas reported shortly after 11 a.m. with the suspect described as a middle-aged white male, about 5-foot-2, heavy-set, wearing glasses, black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored baggy pants, white baseball hat, and carrying a black backpack. (See WestportNow June 2, 2016)

According to Daly, Taylor stole a total of approximately $23,300 during the first three robberies, and $1,000 during a July 13 robbery in Stratford.

He was arrested at the Stratford train station shortly after the July 13 robbery in possession of $998 in cash and 33 folds of heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Taylor, who has been in custody since his arrest, is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant on May 3, at which time he faces a maximum prison term of 20 years.

The parties have recommended a sentence of 188 months of imprisonment, or just over 15 and a half years.

Posted 01/31/17 at 11:35 AM



