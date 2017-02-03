Sharpen Pencils for Saturday’s Crossword Puzzle Contest

Friday, February 03, 2017
Will Shortz of The New York Times will once again lead the 18th annual Westport Library Crosssword Puzzle Contest at the Westport Library on Saturday. The contest begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. in the McManus Room. Those who have registered are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the contest begins to check in and find a seat. Contestants are advised to park in the upper parking lot since the lower lot is only a twp-hour lot. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/03/17 at 02:23 PM
Comments
