‘Sex With Strangers’ Opens in Previews Tonight



“Sex With Strangers,” featuring Chris Ghaffari and Jessica Love, begins previews tonight at the Westport Country Playhouse. The play, directed by Catherine M. Carter, is a creation of playwright Laura Eason, who is best known as a writer/producer on the Netflix drama “House of Cards,” for four seasons. The play based on a relationship of Ethan, a blogger-turned best selling author, and Olivia, a struggling novelist, explores how today’s technology influences publicity, privacy, ambition, and fame. Opening night is Saturday, and it runs through Oct. 14. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

