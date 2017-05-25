Sewer Use Rate Jumps $25

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Westporters with homes connected to sewers will pay an extra $25 on July 1 as the minimal sewer use charge goes from $325 to $350 with a unanimous vote today by the Board of Selectmen acting as the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority.
Public Works Director Stephen Edwards made the request, which translates into a rate of $6.10 per 100 cubic feet of effluent, saying that it will encourage homeowners to use less water the same way they would economize with any other utility.
When Selectman Avi Kaner asked why the town needed the increase, Edwards said that excess water usage “is taking up capacity of the sewage treatment plant.”
“It’s a very low price to pay to have the benefit of a sewer operation,” Edwards said.
He said the new fee was consistent with what a resident whose home has a septic system pays for an annual pump out.
The amount due in July with be applied to the 2015-16 fiscal year.
