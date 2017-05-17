Session Set on Whether to Build New Bathhouses, Pavilion

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Westport Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today that the Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium to determine whether to repair and renovate the current Compo Beach bathhouse and pavilion structure or replace the structure with a new facility. Pictured are some of the bathhouses. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/17/17 at 02:20 PM Permalink
