Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Session Set on Whether to Build New Bathhouses, Pavilion

Westport Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today that the Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium to determine whether to repair and renovate the current Compo Beach bathhouse and pavilion structure or replace the structure with a new facility. Pictured are some of the bathhouses. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com

