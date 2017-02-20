Services Set for Mike Connors, 58

Services have been set for Michael R. Connors of Stratford, longtime bartender at the Black Duck Cafe in Westport, former Staples High Schoool football player and coach, who died Feb. 15 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was 58.



Mike Connors: popular bartender, football player, coach. Contributed photo : popular bartender, football player, coach.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Rd. East, with The Rev. Alison Patton officiating.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East,

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Staples High School Scholarship in his honor to Staples Gridiron Club, 606 Post Road East,, Suite 619, Westport, CT 06880. See obituary HERE.